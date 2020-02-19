Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Grooms Abir and Kunal look dapper as they gear up for their big day; See BTS pics

As Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is gearing up for twin weddings in the coming days, here’s a look at Abir and Kunal’s look as a groom.

Star Plus’ popular family drama Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is going through the most interesting phase these days as the show is set to witness a grand wedding of lead couple Abir and Mishti and Kuhu and Kunal. Given the producer Rajan Shahi’s trajectory of the showcasing weddings with grandeur and opulence, the viewers are certainly excited about twin wedding on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Ritvik Arora and Kavveri Priiyam in the lead.

In fact, the makers even shared behind the scenes pictures of the grand twin wedding on social media and it has got the fans more excited about the show. The first post featured brides Mishti (played by Rhea) and Kuhu (played by Kavveri) flaunting their excitement and their perfect bride vibes. This was followed by Abir (played by Shaheer) and Kunal (played by Ritvik) making our hearts swoon with the appearance as a groom. The duo wore heavily embroidered sherwani and was seen sitting on a horse. Shaheer and Ritvik’s groom swag did make the ladies go weak on their knees.

This isn’t all. We also got a glimpse of happy baratis dancing their heart out to celebrate the grand occasion of Abir-Mishti and Kuhu-Kunal’s wedding. Meanwhile, Kuhu has been seen creating a ruckus in MishBir’s wedding as she demanded to get married in the mandap where Mishti and Abir are supposed to get married. We wonder if this twin wedding will bring along a new twist on Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

Credits :Instagram

