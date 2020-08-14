Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke hits 300: Rhea Sharma says, 'Would like to thank fans for their undivided attention'

It has been over a year since the story struck a chord with the audience and now the show has achieved yet another milestone by completing 300 episodes. Rhea Sharma is all excited about this new milestone.

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. The romantic drama showcases the journey of two younger lovers Abir and Mishti. It has been over a year since the story struck a chord with the audience and now the show has achieved yet another milestone by completing 300 episodes. Rhea Sharma is all excited about this new milestone.

Talking about the show’s achievement, Rhea Sharma said, “I would like to thank all our fans and viewers for your undivided attention. It's because of your love that we have reached here and I just hope we keep doing our work and you keep liking our work. The show has its remarkable journey, it's a very beautiful feeling that we have completed 300 episodes. And it wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible team and workforce, the people behind the show! I thank everyone for letting us make a place in their hearts!”

Meanwhile, Rhea has been really putting in a lot of efforts in order to pull off the post-trauma stress disorder scenes. Produced by Rajan Shahi the show is soon going to witness an exciting track in the coming days and Abir & Mishti fans are in for a treat. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke airs every Monday to Saturday at 9 pm only on Star Plus.

Credits :pinkvilla

