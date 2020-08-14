Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke hits 300: Rhea Sharma says, 'Would like to thank fans for their undivided attention'
Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. The romantic drama showcases the journey of two younger lovers Abir and Mishti. It has been over a year since the story struck a chord with the audience and now the show has achieved yet another milestone by completing 300 episodes. Rhea Sharma is all excited about this new milestone.
Talking about the show’s achievement, Rhea Sharma said, “I would like to thank all our fans and viewers for your undivided attention. It's because of your love that we have reached here and I just hope we keep doing our work and you keep liking our work. The show has its remarkable journey, it's a very beautiful feeling that we have completed 300 episodes. And it wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible team and workforce, the people behind the show! I thank everyone for letting us make a place in their hearts!”
Meanwhile, Rhea has been really putting in a lot of efforts in order to pull off the post-trauma stress disorder scenes. Produced by Rajan Shahi the show is soon going to witness an exciting track in the coming days and Abir & Mishti fans are in for a treat. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke airs every Monday to Saturday at 9 pm only on Star Plus.
Anonymous 17 minutes ago
A breath of fresh air in the initial days to a lean patch to the best track lately. A job well done. Congratulations to team YRHPK.
Anonymous 47 minutes ago
Congratulations team YRHPK for completing 300 episodes. I started watching the serial only during lock-down and absolutely loved the pre-leap and post lock-down episodes. Would like to thank the creatives of the show for projecting a unique courtship and dealing with a sensitive issue such as PTSD subtlety and evocatively. It probably has not gone down very well with the general audience but for some like me it was almost a redemption of ITV considering the content that mainstream TV plays out these days. A particular word of appreciation for Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma, you guys have been genuinely exceptional. All the very best in all your future endeavors.