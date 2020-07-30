Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Ishqbaaaz fame Avinash Mishra to REPLACE Ritvik Arora as Kunal on the show?

Actor Avinash Mishra,who is known for his role in Ishqbaaaz has walked in Ritvik Arora's shoes to essay the character of Kunal Rajvansh in Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Read on to know more.

Ritvik Arora, who played the role of Kunal Rajvansh in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is no more part of the show. Just a few days ago, YRHPK's producer Rajan Shahi had bashed Ritvik him for being 'unprofessional,' and revealed that they are looking for another actor to replace Ritvik on the show. While producer Rajan Shahi clearly stated that Ritvik is no more part of YRHPK, the actor claimed that he has been unable to resume shoots considering the COVID-19 crisis.

However, now a report in the Times of India states that the makers of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have found Ritvik's replacement. According to the report, actor Avinash Mishra, who is known for shows like Ishqbaaaz, Mariam Khan - Reporting Live, Yeh Teri Galiyan is all set to walk into Ritvik's shoes for YRHPK. Yes, Avinash has been finalised to replace Ritvik and be seen as the new Kunal in the show. A source close to the show informed TOI, that several actors like Rohit Purohit and Abhishek Malik were approached to play the role in YRHPK. But, the makers have finalised Avinash to essay the character, and he will be seen as the new Kunal on the show. However, neither Avinash for comment nor the makers have confirmed the news yet.

Earlier talking about Ritvik's unprofessional behavior, Rajan Shahi had told the TOI, that if an actor wants to opt out of the show, it is understandable. However, the behavior of unprofessional people, who hold a production house to ransom, should be called out. Rajan Shahi also said that such behavior will not be tolerated.

The show also stars Shaheer Sheikh (Abir), Rhea Sharma (Mishti), and Kaveri Priyam (Kuhu) in the lead roles. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience for its current track. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

