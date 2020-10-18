  1. Home
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: MishBir fans left 'emotional' as Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma's show bids goodbye

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh (Abir) and Rhea Sharma (Mishti) aired its final episode yesterday (October 17, 2020), here's how fans reacted to the show's closure. Take a look.
28559 reads Mumbai
Here's how fans reacted to Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's last episode
Television shows usually take some time to build a connection with the viewers and build a bond with them. But, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, proved to be an exception. The show starring Shaheer Sheikh as Abir and Rhea Sharma as Mishti struck the right chord with the audiences from the very beginning. From friendship to love, Abir and Mishti's unique story made a place in the hearts of the viewers. 

MishBir's understanding, compassion, respect, and love for each other, melted millions of hearts. Slowly and steadily, MishBir they became the epitome of millennial romance. Abir and Mishbir, are counted amongst the most-loved onscreen couples. However, after a heart-touching ride of over a year, MishBir have bid adieu to the viewers. Yes, as disheartening as it may be, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, had bid goodbye to the viewers. The show aired its last episode yesterday (October 17, 2020), leaving fans extremely emotional. 

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh to Rhea Sharma; Most followed Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor on social media REVEALED

The show ended on a happy note as Abir and Mishti embraced parenthood and welcomed a little member in their lives - Amish Rajvansh. The story came to a closure with the families coming together on the baby's arrival. Fans are left with bittersweet emotions. Some viewers think that MishBir's story was not given a proper end, and was brought to an end too early. Others demanded for a season 2 asap. Fans also lauded Shaheer and Rhea for making the characters come live onscreen with their acting mettle. 

Here's how fans reacted to Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's closure: 

Well, it is said, 'every journey comes to an end, but a new beginning awaits.' Are you going to miss Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and the team? Do you want YRHPK to come back with a season 2 soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh shares a sneak peek into his upcoming music video with Tejasswi Prakash

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 1 hour ago

egarly wating to see rheasha as mishbir with their cute chemistry with their baby amish yaar jldi aao hum sey ruka nai jaa ra h yaar

