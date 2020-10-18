Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: MishBir fans left 'emotional' as Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma's show bids goodbye

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh (Abir) and Rhea Sharma (Mishti) aired its final episode yesterday (October 17, 2020), here's how fans reacted to the show's closure. Take a look.

Television shows usually take some time to build a connection with the viewers and build a bond with them. But, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, proved to be an exception. The show starring Shaheer Sheikh as Abir and Rhea Sharma as Mishti struck the right chord with the audiences from the very beginning. From friendship to love, Abir and Mishti's unique story made a place in the hearts of the viewers.

MishBir's understanding, compassion, respect, and love for each other, melted millions of hearts. Slowly and steadily, MishBir they became the epitome of millennial romance. Abir and Mishbir, are counted amongst the most-loved onscreen couples. However, after a heart-touching ride of over a year, MishBir have bid adieu to the viewers. Yes, as disheartening as it may be, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, had bid goodbye to the viewers. The show aired its last episode yesterday (October 17, 2020), leaving fans extremely emotional.

The show ended on a happy note as Abir and Mishti embraced parenthood and welcomed a little member in their lives - Amish Rajvansh. The story came to a closure with the families coming together on the baby's arrival. Fans are left with bittersweet emotions. Some viewers think that MishBir's story was not given a proper end, and was brought to an end too early. Others demanded for a season 2 asap. Fans also lauded Shaheer and Rhea for making the characters come live onscreen with their acting mettle.

Here's how fans reacted to Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's closure:

Sucessfully watched last few episodes of #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe And mujhe Abir ki shaayari mil gayi.. Was this the last shaayari Abir says in the show? A sad one? Wish there was a happy one before the end.. @shaheer_s pic.twitter.com/LjrE1KgP2o — Heer Here (@HeersBuddy19) October 18, 2020

Mishbir fans aur Mishbir ki kahani adhuri reh gayi.#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #Mishbir — Rudaina (@Rudaina37745106) October 18, 2020

Mishti talk with her baby is something else which we all want to see always

Nd their talks r always cuttee,, Ye dono milke papa ki hi bate krte rahte hain

No doubt they make strong team against AMish papa#RheaSharma #RheaAsMishti #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe pic.twitter.com/IqWmHEj64u — GarimaExpect the UnExpected (@GarimaK07402922) October 18, 2020

Seeing the ending didn't u guys feel that they are hinting for S2 and also Gdimri's post about our show in which she clearly mentioned " we are not done yet" & "hope to recreate the magic with this team again" #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #MishBir

Such a rushed ending for a cute show. Well I may have not seen all of it, but i did follow this show and #MishBir are memorable characters individually and together Defo deserved to run for a longer time. #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #YRHPK — Saniya Pathan (@saaniisweet) October 17, 2020

Miss you Abir beyond words! I can't sleep knowing u wont b there wen I wake up..U weren't a role, you were real. Pain is an old friend of mine ~ ur first poem; hw did u choose to give it to us by leaving...?@Shaheer_S #ShaheerSheikh#YRHPK #ShaheerAsAbir #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe pic.twitter.com/cSZs5UcOUi — (@FaithHer15) October 17, 2020

@Shaheer_S @rhea_shrm i am not saying a good bye here, but since you guys shall move on, here’s an ode to your hard work , passion, love and efforts! This show is taking a part of my heart away and i know its right! With a hope for S2 #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe pic.twitter.com/wuciC6rRAE — samridhi agarwal (@BestofSamridhi) October 17, 2020

Well, it is said, 'every journey comes to an end, but a new beginning awaits.' Are you going to miss Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and the team? Do you want YRHPK to come back with a season 2 soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

