Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: MishBir's emotional confession leaves fans teary eyed; fans laud Shaheer & Rhea
Finally the moment has come when Mishti will admit to accidentally killing Varun's brother Karan in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The moment was impeccable performed where Mishti confesses to dealing with PTSD since three months and Abir silently supporting her. Upon being questioned why they did not reveal it to be family earlier, Abir lashes out at everyone saying that it is because Mishti was being blamed for everything in the house and they did not find the support they needed. On the other hand, Varun and family have allowed Mishti's family two days to confess it to the police or they won't let Varun marry Ketki.
Well, but it is the moment when Meenakshi gently supports Mishti which steals the hearts and Abir unconditionally standing up for Mishti is a moment you won't forget in a long time. Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma outdid themselves in the scenes with their emotional outburst really touching your heart. Not just them, the entire cast and the team did a stupendous job with limited staff. Kaveri as Kuhu let the silent despair speak. Fans too have been lauding the team for putting together an impactful episode.
Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh on resuming YRHPK shoot: Its challenging; Process has changed but getting used to it
While one fan wrote, "What an amazing episode today's was," another wrote, "Just superb..such a heart rending episode.Hats off
@Shaheer_S u made me speechless nd I was literally in tears throughout the epi.If some men start thinking like Abir n be like him, there could be drastic change in d society.We need more Abir."
Wow.. Its great appreciation for the makers of #YRHPK.. #MishBir https://t.co/2IPdr0T0z3
You all tbh I thought the whole family would blame mishti again but watch all of them when abir said that Karan had assaulted her every single person was numb including Kuhu, Mami and chachi and look how soft big Ben went there #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #YRHPK
i think the most poignant moment was when bade papa walked away and badi maa followed with mishti in tow, and no one said a word, because the rajvansh family finally did realize that they didn't support mishti the way they should have. #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe | #YRHPK
"aaj main hi hoon aasmaan, yeh god mein hai chand soya."
the only thing ringing in my head when mishti called abir her aasmaan. <3#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe | #YRHPK
Juat superb..such a heart rending episode.Hats off @Shaheer_S u made me speechless nd I was literally in tears throughout the epi.If some men start thinking like Abir n be like him, there could be drastic change in d society.We need more Abir #ShaheerAsAbir #ShaheerSheikh #YRHPK pic.twitter.com/uagyznslNk
Today's episode was such a master class of acting. Outstanding performance by @Shaheer_S idk how many time i have said this but each and every time u beat your own performance!!
Kudos to you
Mr. Perfectionist take a bow#ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsAbir #YRHPK pic.twitter.com/oP8KlrZO6L
Abeer Rajvansh
Mishti
What an amazing episode today's was #YehRishetyHainPyaarKe #YRHPK
Miss not episode guys
Sensational and dramatic episode
Heart rending
You have to watch, yo feel the epic today , nothing we say can be enough
Wow moment- Meenakshi Rajv - turns around to support DIL #YRHPK #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe
Rhea sharma stole the whole episode please pick some comment also from rhea fd thank u fir first time u wrote about rhea sharma emotional scence respect everyone work
Honestly speaking Rhea Sharma deserves to be hyped, she has been brilliant but is so underrated and this show deserves all the applause in the world. Shaheer as always is exceptional.