Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: MishBir's emotional confession leaves fans teary eyed; fans laud Shaheer & Rhea

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma outdid themselves in the scenes with their emotional outburst really touching your heart in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Not just them, the entire cast and the team did a stupendous job with limited staff. Read.

Finally the moment has come when Mishti will admit to accidentally killing Varun's brother Karan in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The moment was impeccable performed where Mishti confesses to dealing with PTSD since three months and Abir silently supporting her. Upon being questioned why they did not reveal it to be family earlier, Abir lashes out at everyone saying that it is because Mishti was being blamed for everything in the house and they did not find the support they needed. On the other hand, Varun and family have allowed Mishti's family two days to confess it to the police or they won't let Varun marry Ketki.

Well, but it is the moment when Meenakshi gently supports Mishti which steals the hearts and Abir unconditionally standing up for Mishti is a moment you won't forget in a long time. Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma outdid themselves in the scenes with their emotional outburst really touching your heart. Not just them, the entire cast and the team did a stupendous job with limited staff. Kaveri as Kuhu let the silent despair speak. Fans too have been lauding the team for putting together an impactful episode.

While one fan wrote, "What an amazing episode today's was," another wrote, "Just superb..such a heart rending episode.Hats off

@Shaheer_S u made me speechless nd I was literally in tears throughout the epi.If some men start thinking like Abir n be like him, there could be drastic change in d society.We need more Abir."

You all tbh I thought the whole family would blame mishti again but watch all of them when abir said that Karan had assaulted her every single person was numb including Kuhu, Mami and chachi and look how soft big Ben went there #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #YRHPK — KhanSamaira (@KhanSamaira7) August 11, 2020

i think the most poignant moment was when bade papa walked away and badi maa followed with mishti in tow, and no one said a word, because the rajvansh family finally did realize that they didn't support mishti the way they should have. #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe | #YRHPK — Prags (@OyyeHoyyeBasket) August 11, 2020

"aaj main hi hoon aasmaan, yeh god mein hai chand soya." the only thing ringing in my head when mishti called abir her aasmaan. <3#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe | #YRHPK — Prags (@OyyeHoyyeBasket) August 11, 2020

Juat superb..such a heart rending episode.Hats off @Shaheer_S u made me speechless nd I was literally in tears throughout the epi.If some men start thinking like Abir n be like him, there could be drastic change in d society.We need more Abir #ShaheerAsAbir #ShaheerSheikh #YRHPK pic.twitter.com/uagyznslNk — Shilpy Gupta (@imShilpy_S) August 11, 2020

Today's episode was such a master class of acting. Outstanding performance by @Shaheer_S idk how many time i have said this but each and every time u beat your own performance!!

Kudos to you

Mr. Perfectionist take a bow#ShaheerSheikh #ShaheerAsAbir #YRHPK pic.twitter.com/oP8KlrZO6L — PushpaRheaAngel(@PushpaP68626550) August 11, 2020

Abeer Rajvansh

Mishti

What an amazing episode today's was #YehRishetyHainPyaarKe #YRHPK — Shravani (@shrav4321) August 11, 2020

Miss not episode guys

Sensational and dramatic episode

Heart rending

You have to watch, yo feel the epic today , nothing we say can be enough

Wow moment- Meenakshi Rajv - turns around to support DIL #YRHPK #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe — Vijisridhar (@Vijisridhar96) August 11, 2020

We are sure the artists sure would love to see the love that's been pouring for them!

Credits :Twitter

