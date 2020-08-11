  1. Home
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: MishBir's emotional confession leaves fans teary eyed; fans laud Shaheer & Rhea

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma outdid themselves in the scenes with their emotional outburst really touching your heart in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Not just them, the entire cast and the team did a stupendous job with limited staff. Read.
Finally the moment has come when Mishti will admit to accidentally killing Varun's brother Karan in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The moment was impeccable performed where Mishti confesses to dealing with PTSD since three months and Abir silently supporting her. Upon being questioned why they did not reveal it to be family earlier, Abir lashes out at everyone saying that it is because Mishti was being blamed for everything in the house and they did not find the support they needed. On the other hand, Varun and family have allowed Mishti's family two days to confess it to the police or they won't let Varun marry Ketki.

Well, but it is the moment when Meenakshi gently supports Mishti which steals the hearts and Abir unconditionally standing up for Mishti is a moment you won't forget in a long time. Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma outdid themselves in the scenes with their emotional outburst really touching your heart. Not just them, the entire cast and the team did a stupendous job with limited staff. Kaveri as Kuhu let the silent despair speak. Fans too have been lauding the team for putting together an impactful episode.

While one fan wrote, "What an amazing episode today's was," another wrote, "Just superb..such a heart rending episode.Hats off 
@Shaheer_S u made me speechless nd I was literally in tears throughout the epi.If some men start thinking like Abir n be like him, there could be drastic change in d society.We need more Abir."

We are sure the artists sure would love to see the love that's been pouring for them!

Anonymous 52 minutes ago

Rhea sharma stole the whole episode please pick some comment also from rhea fd thank u fir first time u wrote about rhea sharma emotional scence respect everyone work

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Honestly speaking Rhea Sharma deserves to be hyped, she has been brilliant but is so underrated and this show deserves all the applause in the world. Shaheer as always is exceptional.

