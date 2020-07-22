Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Mishti and Abir go the traditional way for upcoming track; Mishbir fans love it

A new picture of Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) dressed in beautiful ethnic attires from the sets of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been creating a storm on the internet. Take a look.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been winning hearts with its current storyline. The show stars Shaheer Sheikh (Abir) and Rhea Sharma (Mishti) in the lead roles. With its intriguing plot, today, YRHPK, is one of the most-loved and followed shows on TV. Fans are not only loving the plot but also Shaheer and Rhea's terrific performance. Abir standing by ladylove Mishti's difficult times and helping her cope up with tough situations, showing viewers the ideal relationship between a husband and wife.

Now, a BTS picture of Abir and Mishti has been revealed from the upcoming track of the show, and it is creating a storm on the internet. In the photo, the cute duo is seen going the 'traditional' way, as they are seen wearing beautiful ethnic outfits for a forthcoming function. While Mishti is seen clad in a shimmery golden saree, Abir is seen wearing a green striped kurta and black dhoti. Well, it looks like Mishti has draped a saree for the first time, and fans are loving her in this avatar. Both, Mishti and Abir have taken proper safety precautions as they have covered their faces with masks. Mishbir fans are showering their love of the on-screen couple's new look, and are excited to see what new will the upcoming track offer.

Take a look at Mishbir's BTS picture here:

Meanwhile, Abir will find out that Varun (Ketki's fiancé) is the younger brother of the man Mishti accidentally killed, three months ago on the show. YRHPK's time slot has been revised from 10 PM to 9 PM post lockdown. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch MishBir's new look and upcoming plotline? Let us know in the comment section below.

