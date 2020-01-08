Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke PROMO: Abir is BACK in action mode to win his Mishti back

Abir is all set to win Mishti back in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Read on.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma is one of the most followed shows on Indian Television. The show is soon going to witness some really exciting times with Shaheer aka Abir knowing the real reason behind Rhea aka Mishti telling his illegitimacy truth to Kunal. Mishti has now agreed to marry Nishant, and their 'roka' ceremony is in place. But, Abir will now swing back in Romeo mode, all determined to win his Mishti back.

In a new promo shared by the channel, Abir is seen donning the Gujarati costume as he is all set to enter the Maheshwari house. He will be coming in with a dhol to meet Mishti and convey to her why he did, what he did. Mishti will sense Abir nearby and will be drawn to him. One of the creatives of the show shared the promo with the caption, "Abir Rajvansh is all set to win his Angry Chorni Back."

I want this episode right fuckin now plsss #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe#Mishbir #RheaSharma #ShaheerSheikh pic.twitter.com/H716R81k8O — It is what it is (@arnab4648) January 8, 2020

Meanwhile, YRHPK has been working really well on the TRP charts as well. The Rajan Shahi show recently completed 200 episodes and is one of the most-watched shows. The love story of MishBir is being loved by everyone and there is no denying that Shaheer and Rhea make sure leave fans excited with their updates. Shaheer, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, revealed that Rhea and he have now become friends and share a very comfortable and organic camaraderie.

