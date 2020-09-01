Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Promo: Abir refuses to opt for surrogacy to have a child with Mishti

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is set to witness some high voltage drama in the coming episode.

The popular family drama Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam and Avinash Mishra in the lead, has been going through really intense drama these days. So far, we have seen that the Abir and Mishti, played by Shaheer and Rhea respectively, trying to have a baby. However, there have been several medical complications which have left Abir and Mishti quite distressed. And now, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has been coming up with another emotional twist.

To note, Abir’s mother has been pressurizing him for an heir and has been suggesting various ideas to get one. This also included the option of surrogacy as she wants Abir and Mishti to have their own child. However, Abir has refused to opt for surrogacy and emphasised that he is happy staying with Mishti even if that’s without a child. He even clarified his mother that he won’t let her demand for an heir affect the relations in the family. Needless to say, Abir’s decision has left his mother shocked to bits. We wonder what will she do know to convince Abir for an heir. Will her emotional drama make Abir change his decision.

Meanwhile, Mishti, who is suffering from complications in pregnancy, has approached Kuhu to be a surrogate for her.

To note, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke has recently achieved the milestone of completing 300 episodes and Rhea is over the moon about the same. Talking about the same, she stated. “would like to thank all our fans and viewers for your undivided attention. It's because of your love that we have reached here and I just hope we keep doing our work and you keep liking our work.”

