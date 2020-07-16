  1. Home
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke PROMO: Abir tries his best to cheer up Mishti to ease her trauma

Mishti and Abir's love story to witness the test of time in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Abir is trying his best to make Mishti feel better.
Mumbai
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke stars Shaheer Sheikh as Abir and Rhea Sharma as Mishti in the lead roles. The show has been building up well in the first week of telecast post lockdown was lifted. In a new PROMO, we can see that Abir will try his level best to cheer his wife Mishti knowing well that she is undergoing some trauma. Mishti has been seen witnessing post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). 

The promo highlights the celebrations for Ketki's wedding being on wherein Abir makes arrangements to ensure Mishti can live the happy moments by dancing her heart out. He is making every move possible to ease Mishti out, given that things have been pretty difficult for the lady. Can someone give the best husband trophy to Abir, already! This track is focusing on the dilemma and challenges Abir has to face in order to stand up for his wife and also balance his family. 

Meanwhile, the telecast time for YRHPK has been revised to 9 PM now and will now come from Monday to Saturday. The show is a spin off to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and has garnered lot of love. Shaheer in an exclusive chat with us revealed that all precautionary measures are being taken on sets and that all the credit for Abir go to the writers and the makers of the show. "The process of shooting has changed.. getting used to the guidelines and these new ways of shooting. The entire credit for Abir goes to the writers and makers of the show. I just try to do justice to the script," he said.

Credits :Pinkvilla

