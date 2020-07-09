Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke PROMO: Mishti to face murder charges; How will MishBir survive this difficult time?

In the new promo for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Abir and Mishti are seen facing a big trouble. Mishti is seen feeling guilty of a crime while Abir comforts her. Will their love be able to face this battle?

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma is soon going to witness a tragic turn as the show returns with fresh episodes from July 13. In a new promo for the show, Abir (Shaheer) and Mishti (Rhea) will be seen facing the most challenging time in their love story. In a shocking twist, Mishti is seen sobbing over an alleged crime that she commits. Abir comforts her and vows to be at her side, come what may!

Their love will face another hurdle with Abir having to choose between Mishti and his sister who will be getting married. Mishti is seen stunned when the police arrive at their house asking for her. How will Mishbir pass this test in their love story? How will Abir step up for his love and family? Well, that is exactly what has left the fans excited. The show will be seen taking a leap of three months and how each relationship shapes from hereon will be explored.

New promo has me shivering But sab kuch bhool jao. Bas yeh yaad rakho ki Abir Mishti ke saath hai! Mishbir saath hai yahi mere liye itna kaafi hai @rhea_shrm @Shaheer_S @StarPlus #Mishbir #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #SwagatChheMishbir pic.twitter.com/TDVo2Xygmr — mishbir.yrhpk_ (@MishbirY) July 9, 2020

Meanwhile, YRHPK's time slot has been revised from 10 PM to 9 PM. The show is a spin-off for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and has managed to live up to everyone's expectations. The show completed a year in March and the cast has already resumed shooting. Ritvik Arora is yet to join the cast as he was apprehensive given the pandemic situation.

Let us know if you are excited to watch YRHPK now that it returns with fresh episodes.

Credits :Pinkvilla

