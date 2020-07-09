Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke PROMO: Mishti to face murder charges; How will MishBir survive this difficult time?
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma is soon going to witness a tragic turn as the show returns with fresh episodes from July 13. In a new promo for the show, Abir (Shaheer) and Mishti (Rhea) will be seen facing the most challenging time in their love story. In a shocking twist, Mishti is seen sobbing over an alleged crime that she commits. Abir comforts her and vows to be at her side, come what may!
New promo has me shivering
But sab kuch bhool jao. Bas yeh yaad rakho ki Abir Mishti ke saath hai! Mishbir saath hai yahi mere liye itna kaafi hai @rhea_shrm @Shaheer_S @StarPlus #Mishbir #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #SwagatChheMishbir pic.twitter.com/TDVo2Xygmr
— mishbir.yrhpk_ (@MishbirY) July 9, 2020
Meanwhile, YRHPK's time slot has been revised from 10 PM to 9 PM. The show is a spin-off for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and has managed to live up to everyone's expectations. The show completed a year in March and the cast has already resumed shooting. Ritvik Arora is yet to join the cast as he was apprehensive given the pandemic situation.
Let us know if you are excited to watch YRHPK now that it returns with fresh episodes.