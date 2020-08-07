Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke PROMO: Romance is in the air for Mishti & Abir; fans can't stop raving about MishBir

In a new promo of YRHPK, Kunal and Kuhu along with Mishti and Abir will be sen dancing on Leja Leja. During the dance, MishBir will share a couple of romantic moments which has got fans talking.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke makers have planned a romantic episode for fans as the show gears up for the engagement ceremony of Ketki and Varun. Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma as Abir and Mishti are delivering some top notch performance currently but fans were missing the tender moments between the two. Finally, the two will be seen in some light hearted romantic dance moment which is sure to leave a smile on your face.

In a new promo shared, Kunal and Kuhu along with Mishti and Abir will be seen dancing on Leja Leja. During the dance, MishBir will share a couple of romantic moments which has got fans talking. "okay m late but these two will bury me alive one day #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #MishBir," one fan wrote, while another added, "Omgggg this is fire MishBir have sizzling hot chemistry Love this part."

Also Read: YRHPK's Kaveri Priyam gets emotional about Sameer Sharma’s demise: He motivated me, was such a creative person

Meanwhile, speaking about the show, Shaheer and Rhea are undoubtedly one of the most loved onscreen pair. The duo have been setting major goals of late. Rhea has been nailing the scenes where she has panic attacks and about the same, she told us in an interview that she loves to challenge herself as an actor. She also mentioned that she is happy that people are appreciating all the efforts that go behind those scenes.

Are you watching YRHPK currently? Let us know what you like and dislike about the current track in the comments section.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×