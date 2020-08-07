  1. Home
  2. tv

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke PROMO: Romance is in the air for Mishti & Abir; fans can't stop raving about MishBir

In a new promo of YRHPK, Kunal and Kuhu along with Mishti and Abir will be sen dancing on Leja Leja. During the dance, MishBir will share a couple of romantic moments which has got fans talking.
15757 reads Mumbai
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke PROMO: Romance is in the air for Mishti & Abir; fans can't stop raving about MishBirYeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke PROMO: Romance is in the air for Mishti & Abir; fans can't stop raving about MishBir

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke makers have planned a romantic episode for fans as the show gears up for the engagement ceremony of Ketki and Varun. Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma as Abir and Mishti are delivering some top notch performance currently but fans were missing the tender moments between the two. Finally, the two will be seen in some light hearted romantic dance moment which is sure to leave a smile on your face. 

In a new promo shared, Kunal and Kuhu along with Mishti and Abir will be seen dancing on Leja Leja. During the dance, MishBir will share a couple of romantic moments which has got fans talking. "okay m late but these two will bury me alive one day #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #MishBir," one fan wrote, while another added, "Omgggg this is fire MishBir have sizzling hot chemistry Love this part."

Check out a few fan reactions here: 





Also Read: YRHPK's Kaveri Priyam gets emotional about Sameer Sharma’s demise: He motivated me, was such a creative person

Meanwhile, speaking about the show, Shaheer and Rhea are undoubtedly one of the most loved onscreen pair. The duo have been setting major goals of late. Rhea has been nailing the scenes where she has panic attacks and about the same, she told us in an interview that she loves to challenge herself as an actor. She also mentioned that she is happy that people are appreciating all the efforts that go behind those scenes. 

Are you watching YRHPK currently? Let us know what you like and dislike about the current track in the comments section.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: From Supreme Court’s order to ED summoning Rhea Chakraborty
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: All you need to know about Bollywood’s latest couple
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Anonymous 18 minutes ago

This is soooo beautiful ❣️

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement