Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke PROMO: Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir ups his game for his family and ladylove Mishti

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma in the lead roles is one of the most-watched and popular shows on Indian television. The new promo for the show after a break of three months is out and has left the fans excited. In the new promo, Shaheer aka Abir is seen becoming the 'dhaal' for his family and for his ladylove Mishti aka Rhea.

As per the promo, Abir is seen deliberating his options in front of a chessboard wherein he has to step up his fame for his sister who is to get married and Mishti on the other side. He promises to pull through both in such dire situations leaving fans wondering what must have happened. Meanwhile, fans have a mixed feeling with the show's time slot being changed. The show which earlier aired at 10 PM will now air at 9 PM.

Speaking of Shaheer and Rhea's YRHPK, it is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in lead roles. Both the shows have been slot leaders and fan favourites. YRKKH team too has begun shooting and a new promo for the show has already been released where Shivangi as Naira will be seen in a different avatar.



Shaheer, in the meantime, had emphasised how he was enjoying the lockdown period and loved spending time with himself.

