Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Rhea Sharma, Shaheer Sheikh as Radha & Krishna leave MishBir fans enticed; See Pic

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke duo Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma dressed as Krishna ans Radha has left MishBir fans utterly excited for the upcoming episode. Fans are yearning to see Abir and Mishti's Janmashtami celebrations. Take a look.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been receiving a lot of love from viewers for its intriguing storyline. The lead actors Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir and Rhea Sharma aka Mishti are being highly appreciated for their portrayals and power-packed performance. Many ardent viewers of YRHPK have lauded Shaheer and Rhea's acting prowess in the show, and have also complimented their chemistry. While everyone eagerly waits to see what happens in the show next, the makers have dropped in a BTS picture, leaving MishBir fans utterly excited.

The YRHPK makers have unveiled a photo of Rhea as Radha and Shaheer as Krishna, and it is creating a storm on the internet. Yes, MishBir is seen dressed as Radha-Krishna and they look extremely endearing. From their pose to attire to the decoration in the background, every bit of this BTS picture is appealing. While Shaheer looks cute as Krishna, Rhea looks beautiful dolled up as Radha, and needless to say, their Jodi looks adorable as always. The photo seems to be from Abir and Mishti's Janmashtami celebrations, and fans are waiting with bated breath to see the upcoming special episodes filled with festive colors.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star Shaheer Sheikh OPENS UP on being an outsider, insecurity of no work and more

Fans bombarded the comment section complimenting Abir and Mishti's look. While some called though they looked gorgeous, others called them the cutest 'Radha-Krishna' jodi. A fan also appreciated Shaheer's skills of holding the flute with perfection.

Take a look at Shaheer and Rhea's BTS photo from YRHPK here:

Shaheer has played the role of Arjun in Mahabharat in the past, and seeing him in Lord Krishna's look now is captivating. On the other hand, Rhea's look reminds us of her character 'Kanak' from Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see MishBir as Radha-Krishna in the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh turns photographer for Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co star Rhea Sharma on the sets; See Photo

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×