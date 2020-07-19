Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Ruslaan Mumtaz shares cute PIC with Rhea Sharma; Shaheer Sheikh is all heart for it

Ruslaan Mumtaz, who recently joined the cast of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, took to his social media handle to share an adorable photo with co-star Rhea Sharma. The actor's cute picture and note won Shaheer Sheikh's heart. Take a look.

Yeh Rihstey Hain Pyaar Ke has been capturing hearts ever since its inception. However, the show's storyline and lead actors Shaheer Sheikh (Abir) and Rhea Sharma's (Mishti) performance after the 'grand' comeback, has taken everyone by utter surprise. The popular daily soap also witnessed a new entry, and it is none other than Ruslaan Mumtaz. The handsome actor joined the cast of YRHPK, leaving viewers more excited to know what new twists will he bring in MishBir's life. Ruslaan is seen playing the role of Varun in the show.

Ruslaan shares a great bond with both Shaheer and Rhea and has already been shooting with the magical on-screen duo. The actor recently took to his social media handle to share an adorable picture with Rhea Sharma, and it has taken the internet by storm. Well, many are not aware that Ruslaan and Rhea are sharing screen space for the second time, as the two actors, shot for an episode of the show 'Laal Ishq' two years ago. Ruslaan shared his excitement to share the frame again with Rhea and penned down a heartwarming note for the young actress.

In the photo, both Rhea and Ruslaan are all smiles as they pose for the camera, and it surely makes for a cute picture. The photo was taken on the sets of Yeh Rihstey Hain Pyaar as the duo is seen in their on-screen avatars. Ruslaan is extremely elated to work with Rhea again, as he said, 'Feels good to be working with you again. We are going to rock.'

Rhea and Ruslaan's 'happy' picture not only received an overwhelming response from fans, who showered them with love and good wishes. But, Rhea's on-screen husband Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir also complimented as he dropped a sweet comment for them. Shaheer commented on the duo's beautiful picture with heart emojis as he was smitten by their bond.

Take a look at Ruslaan and Rhea's picture here:

Meanwhile, fans of the show are going gaga over Shaheer and Rhea's scintillating acting chops in the show. Fresh episodes of the show started airing again from July 13, 2020. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you enjoying YRHPK's current track? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

