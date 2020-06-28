Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Ruslaan Mumtaz talks about his role and apprehensions on resuming shoots

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will see a new entry in the form of actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and he recently got talking about his role in the show and how he is scared about getting back to shoot.

Shoots have now resumed and it has definitely come across as a breath of fresh air for many. After being home for 3 plus months, we can only imagine the joy that actors might be feeling to be back on the sets. None the less, what is also worry some is how there is so much to worry about given the Coronavirus situation in the country, and in Mumbai. Production houses have to ensure that they follow the rules and regulations laid down by the associations in order for smooth functioning. And well, amid the news about the resuming of shoots, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will be witnessing a new entry in the form of actor Ruslaan Mumtaz.

He recently got talking about how he is scared to begin shooting given the fact that the responsibility of all the other family members also lies upon him. He went on to add how he also has to keep up with his professional responsibilities since he has a career to take care of. Given the fact that no one knows the kind of time that will take for the Coronavirus crisis to come to an end, he cannot keep refusing offers since it does not make sense. He also added how precautions are to be taken while at work, of course.

Talking about his character, Ruslaan revealed how he will be playing a pivotal role in the show and his character is going to cause a direct impact on the way we will see Mishti (Rhea Sharma) and Abir's (Shaheer Sheikh) relationship. He also went on to reveal that he accepted the role because it felt like a stroke of good luck after the birth of his baby.

Credits :TOI

