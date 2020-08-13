Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma's chemistry in the new photo will make hearts flutter
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. Both Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma have been able to strike the right chord with the audience. Shaheer plays the role of Abir in the show, while Rhea plays Mishti. Both the actors have been garnering lots of praises for their performances, especially in the last few episodes which included a lot of intense scenes.
Rhea has been really putting in a lot of efforts in order to pull off the post-trauma stress disorder scenes. About the same, she told Pinkvilla, "I was very very excited because I had always wanted to do something like this because it is very challenging as well as exciting to perform. Each day I am getting to do something new and show this vulnerable side to Mishti which the audience has never seen before. As an actor, I had not played such a role before, so I was thrilled. Scenes where I am having a panic attack, or which triggers Mishti, we work a lot on it."
Anonymous 11 minutes ago
They are truly amazing actors and have such great chemistry.
Anonymous 44 minutes ago
Perfect chemistry solely based on good acting skills.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
They look beautiful.