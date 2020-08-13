  1. Home
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma's chemistry in the new photo will make hearts flutter

Shaheer Sheikh plays the role of Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke while Rhea Sharma plays Mishti. Both the actors have been garnering lots of praises for their performances
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. Both Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma have been able to strike the right chord with the audience. Shaheer plays the role of Abir in the show, while Rhea plays Mishti. Both the actors have been garnering lots of praises for their performances, especially in the last few episodes which included a lot of intense scenes. 

In a new picture from a function that will take place on the show, Shaheer is seen looking handsome in off white kurta, while Rhea compliments him in an orange sari with golden lace. The duo as Mishbir are endearingly beautiful and their soulful chemistry is soothing to the eyes of the fans. According to the current plot, Abir and Mishti along with the family will be suspicious of Varun’s hand in his brother Karan’s death. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rhea Sharma opens up on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, performing the PTSD scenes, the pressure of TRP

Rhea has been really putting in a lot of efforts in order to pull off the post-trauma stress disorder scenes. About the same, she told Pinkvilla, "I was very very excited because I had always wanted to do something like this because it is very challenging as well as exciting to perform. Each day I am getting to do something new and show this vulnerable side to Mishti which the audience has never seen before. As an actor, I had not played such a role before, so I was thrilled. Scenes where I am having a panic attack, or which triggers Mishti, we work a lot on it."

