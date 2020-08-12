Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh and Kaveri Priyam's off screen camaraderie is endearing
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke continues to receive lot of love from the audience. The cast members not only share a lovely bond on-screen but also off-screen. Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma and Kaveri Priyam with the new addition now in the form of Avinash Mishra continue to share pictures from the sets which make the fans root for their off-screen bond. Shaheer has already shared pictures with Rhea and the spot boy on Tuesday and today, he shared a picture with Kaveri Priyam.
YRHPK has been a spin off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. The show airs at 9:30 PM. About Kaveri and Shaheer, the two share a great camaraderie behind the scenes. Speaking of the current track, Shaheer and Rhea have been winning a lot of accolades for their performance since the last few episodes. The show will see a high point soon with Mishti's confession and the entire family coming together to save her.
Anonymous 10 minutes ago
YRHPK should concentrate on fresh content than hyping so-called bonds. It is losing the TRP game majorly based on facts.