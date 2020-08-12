  1. Home
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh and Kaveri Priyam's off screen camaraderie is endearing

Shaheer Sheikh and Kaveri Priyam of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke share a beautiful bond off the screen and this picture is a proof.
Mumbai
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke continues to receive lot of love from the audience. The cast members not only share a lovely bond on-screen but also off-screen. Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma and Kaveri Priyam with the new addition now in the form of Avinash Mishra continue to share pictures from the sets which make the fans root for their off-screen bond. Shaheer has already shared pictures with Rhea and the spot boy on Tuesday and today, he shared a picture with Kaveri Priyam. 

He captioned the picture, "Only when ur style quotient is up to the mark u can pose with the fashion queen #kuhu #yehrishteyhainpyaarke." While Shaheer looks handsome as ever in a off white sherwani, Kaveri looks like a vision in a red and white contrast sari with a red choker necklace. The pictures seem to be from Ketki's wedding in the show and the fans are really excited for it. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh on resuming YRHPK shoot: Its challenging; Process has changed but getting used to it

YRHPK has been a spin off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. The show airs at 9:30 PM. About Kaveri and Shaheer, the two share a great camaraderie behind the scenes. Speaking of the current track, Shaheer and Rhea have been winning a lot of accolades for their performance since the last few episodes. The show will see a high point soon with Mishti's confession and the entire family coming together to save her.

Anonymous 10 minutes ago

YRHPK should concentrate on fresh content than hyping so-called bonds. It is losing the TRP game majorly based on facts.

