Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma look splendid in BTS pic from their onscreen wedding

As Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is witnessing the wedding sequence of Abir and Mishti, lead actor Shaheer Sheikh shared a beautiful picture from his onscreen wedding on the show with co-star Rhea Sharma.

Star Plus’ popular family drama Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been winning hearts of the audience ever since it was announced. Starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharm, Ritvik Arora and Kavveri Priiyam in the lead, the show grabbed the viewers interest with its interesting plotline and a great ensemble of cast. And these days Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is going through a gripping phase as the show has been witnessing twin weddings. The lead pairs of the show Abir (played by Shaheer) and Mishti (played by Rhea) and Kuhu (played by Kavveri) and Kunal (played by Ritvik) are tying the knot and just like every wedding in producer Rajan Shahi’s show, this wedding has also been grand and opulent.

And while the wedding sequence has already managed to intrigue the audience, Shaheer Sheikh has shared a beautiful behind the scene picture with his Rhea from their onscreen wedding and it has made our hearts drool over their oh so perfect chemistry. The BTS picture captured a mushy moment between Abir and Mishti were Shaheer (aka Abir) was finding it hard to take his eyes off his bride who can’t help but blush the actor’s gesture.

Take a look at this splendid picture from Abir and Mishti’s wedding:

Talking about the wedding sequence on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, it came with several sweet moments for the audience. While the viewers have been in awe of Abir and Mishti’s romance, the diva’s bidai also left many teary-eyed. For the uninitiated, this popular show is a spin off of Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

