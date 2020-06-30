Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma share video assuring fans to come back soon

A new video of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actors Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma has us all rooting for the show once again and we bet fans are excited.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke featuring Shaheer Sheikh, Kaveri Priyam, Ritvik Arora and Rhea Sharma in lead roles has definitely been one of the finest shows on Indian television for it deals with a topic that is too close to home and also, the team has managed to successfully show it rather beautifully. With the lockdown that was implemented a couple of months ago, everything had come to a halt and now, with things rolling out gradually, the team is now back on the sets too and we bet the fans are just as excited about it.

And now, Shaheer shared a video on social media along with Rhea where they both are talking about things, shooting and everything else that they have in store and while fans sure are excited, as can be seen in the comments, they also hope for their safety and all the necessary precautions. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin 4, and many other shows have resumed their shoots post the rules and regulations were laid down by the government and we keep getting glimpses and now, we can't wait to see more of YRHPK.

Check out the video shared by Shaheer Sheikh here:

Meanwhile, Shaheer's show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi did return to the screens for a re-run and it left everyone overwhelmed. The actor also spoke about the show, his character and all things show in a chat with Pinkvilla earlier. Among other things, he has been giving fans a sneak peek into his life so far with throwback photos and videos that he shares as a part of his walk down the memory lane and it continues to get better.

