Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma's show gets a revised time slot; fans excited

Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke gets a new time slot. Take a look.
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kavveri Priiyam has been given a preponed time slot post lockdown. One of the writers for the show posted on Instagram and revealed that the show which aired at 10 PM will now be airing at 9 PM on Star Plus from July 13. Ever since the announcement, fans have been sharing a mixed feeling. Earlier, the 9 PM slot was to be taken by Anupama, a new show by Rajan Shahi, but the launch has been postponed for some time. 

Fans have a mixed reaction to this preponement of time given that it will be facing tough competition from Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia starrer Kumkum Bhagya. Kumkum has been ruling the slot for the longest time and it will be interesting to see how this clash will further reflect in the TRPs. Recently, Shaheer and Rhea resumed shoot and shot for a comeback promo where they are seen promising new content and have urged fans to keep their hearts open. 

Meanwhile, speaking of Shaheer and Rhea's YRHPK, it is a spin off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in lead roles. Both the shows have been slot leaders and fan favourites. YRKKH team too has begun shooting and a new promo for the show has already been released where Shivangi as Naira will be seen in a different avatar.

