Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh, Avinash dress up as onscreen wives Rhea Sharma & Kaveri; See Photos

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is going to leave fans amazed by the upcoming track as Abir (Shaheer Sheikh), Kunal (Avinash Mishra) are all set to lift everyone's mood with a quirky act. Here's what will happen.

Ever since the news of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke going off-air has surfaced, fans are left heartbroken. The show starring Shaheer Sheikh (Abir), Rhea Sharma (Mishti), Kaveri Priyam (Kuhu), and Avinash Mishra (Kunal) is all set to bid adieu to viewers soon. While the date of the last episode of YRHPK has not been revealed, it is said that Saath Nibhana Saathiya will replace the show.

However, before YRHPK bids goodbye, the makers of the show are certain to give fans some heartwarming memories to cherish. The current track revolves around Abir, Mishti taking care of Kuhu, who is the surrogate mother to their child. MishBir are leaving no stones unturned to keep Kuhu happy and safe, and helping them is Kuhu's dotting hubby Kunal. Despite, everyone being very cautious with Kuhu, she seems to be fearful about what the future holds for her and others. Kuhu's worry also adds tension to Kunal's and Abir will notice these changes in the couple.

Now, in the upcoming track, Abir will confront Kunal about the on-going tension with him and Kuhu. While Kunal is tensed because of Kuhu, Abir will plan a quirky surprise to lighten up the mood of the entire Rajvansh family. Well, it will so happen that Abir and Kunal will decide to go all goofy, and dress up as their wives Misti and Kuhu. Yes, you read that right!

Abir and Kunal will channel their inner Mishti and Kuhu as they groove to a peppy Bollywood number. The two brothers will dance on 'Piya Piya O Piya' from the movie Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega starring and Rani Mukherjee. Abir and Kuna's quirky and fun-loving sides will leave the entire family in splits, and the smiles on their faces will speak about their happiness.

It looks like Mishti and Kuhu will also join their husbands in this 'tension relief trick' as pictures of the two sisters showing their swag in men's clothes is also doing the rounds.

Take a look pictures from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's forthcoming track:

Well, after a long time, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke viewers are going to see some fun-loving moments leaving fans thrilled. Are you excited to witness the fun-filled upcoming track? Also, what are your thoughts about Abhi, Kunal, Mishti, and Kuhu's new looks? Let us know in the comment section below.

