Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh is 'overwhelmed & humbled' as Rajan Shahi pens a note for the actor
For the cast and crew of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, the journey for the show ends soon as the show will air its last episode on October 17. The show starred Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam in pivotal roles and had Avinash Mishra join them quite recently. The show was struggling with TRP post lockdown and after a slot change and hence, a amicable decision was reached to pull the plug off the show for time being. Shaheer and cast shot their last on Sunday and producer Rajan Shahi thanked his lead actor, Shaheer for standing by the team throughout. Shaheer too responded sweetly to the note and said that he is "humbled and overwhelmed" by his support.
Rajan Shahi in his note wrote, "LAST DAY SHOOT OF YEH RISHTE HAIN PYAAR KE # MET A TRUE KING SHAHEER SHEIKH # NOT ONLY A BRILLIANT ACTOR BUT ONE OF THE FINEST BEING # THANKS SO MUCH FOR THE DEDICATION HARDWORK HUMILITY AND MOTIVATING THE ENTIRE TEAM OF YRHPK # THANKS U STOOD BY DKP ALWAYS THROUGH ALL TIMES."