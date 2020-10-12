Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh is 'overwhelmed & humbled' as Rajan Shahi pens a note for the actor

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke cast wraps up shoot. Shaheer Sheikh thanks Rajan Shahi for a sweet note he penned for him. Read.

For the cast and crew of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, the journey for the show ends soon as the show will air its last episode on October 17. The show starred Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam in pivotal roles and had Avinash Mishra join them quite recently. The show was struggling with TRP post lockdown and after a slot change and hence, a amicable decision was reached to pull the plug off the show for time being. Shaheer and cast shot their last on Sunday and producer Rajan Shahi thanked his lead actor, Shaheer for standing by the team throughout. Shaheer too responded sweetly to the note and said that he is "humbled and overwhelmed" by his support.

Shaheer wrote, "Sir...I’m humbled & overwhelmed at the kindness and love that you have always bestowed upon me. It’s amazing how you make every cast & crew member feel like they are family. Your encouragement, humility and support all through this journey has left me with some of the most wonderful memories. Nothing is possible without a rock solid team & collective teamwork and I’ve been lucky to have worked with some of the finest people on this show! A big thank you to you & the entire team ... until we meet again Thu thu thu"



Rajan Shahi in his note wrote, "LAST DAY SHOOT OF YEH RISHTE HAIN PYAAR KE # MET A TRUE KING SHAHEER SHEIKH # NOT ONLY A BRILLIANT ACTOR BUT ONE OF THE FINEST BEING # THANKS SO MUCH FOR THE DEDICATION HARDWORK HUMILITY AND MOTIVATING THE ENTIRE TEAM OF YRHPK # THANKS U STOOD BY DKP ALWAYS THROUGH ALL TIMES."

