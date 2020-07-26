  1. Home
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam's PICS are proof of their offscreen bond

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke stars Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam in lead roles and recently Ruslaan Mumtaz had entered the show. The team seems to be bonding really well on the sets.
9484 reads Mumbai Updated: July 26, 2020 11:19 am
The shooting for major shows began last month and among other shows, the one making the maximum noise of the innumerable twists is Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The show stars Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam in lead roles and recently Ruslaan Mumtaz had entered the show. While everyone on the set is maintaining social distance and is keeping up with the precautions, the stars recently took a little time out of their schedule to bond on sets and it is pleasing to see their pictures. 

While Rhea is seen donning a beautiful sunflower yellow dress, Shaheer is as usual handsome in a black T-shirt and jeans. Kaveri makes a bold statement in a red body-hugging dress while Ruslaan looks smart in a powder blue coloured blazer, white shirt and black pants. Recently, Shaheer and Rhea also shared a picture of themselves together from a recent scene and it really left fans gushing. 

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke now airs at 9 PM on Star Plus. About the time change, Rhea told us that she was happy to know that their show has got the conventional primetime slot and she hopes it works in favour of the show. Meanwhile, the first-week TRPs for all the fresh episodes were released on Thursday this week. YRHPK managed to grab eyeballs but the time change seems to reflect in their TRPs. 

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes of YRHPK?

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke PROMO: Varun calls off his wedding with Ketki; Abir and Mishti's 'big' secret is OUT
 

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 3 hours ago

wheres the 6 ft distance?

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Really??

