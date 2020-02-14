Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri & Ritvik don shades of yellow in a happy photo

Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, and Ritvik Arora are all smiles as they post for a photo on the sets of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is currently celebrating Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti's (Rhea Sharma) pre-wedding festivities and yesterday's episode turned out to be just as dramatic as it was fun. And well, as we saw in the promo ahead already, a lot of fun is yet to follow when Kunal (Rtivik Arora) and Abir decide to dress as women and head to Mishti's house. It will turn out to be a funny sequence after all, and while that's that, of-screen is just as much fun as well.

Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, and Ritvik Arora decided to pose for a photo on the sets and as Kaveri aka Kuhu says it, they indeed look like the fantastic four in shades of yellow, which mean that it is going to be a colourful episode that will follow. All four of them are all smiles and while the girls look super chic and stunning in the gowns that they have donned, the boys are not behind as they look just as handsome in the kurtas.

Check out the photo right here:

(ALSO READ: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, February 13, 2020: Mishti and Abir’s haldi ceremony begins)

Meanwhile, the show is about to witness some major drama when it comes to Kunal and Kuhu, and given the date is here and the court meeting too, how will things go ahead will be rather interesting to see. None the less, a lot of fun is in store, as we can see, isn't it?

Credits :Instagram

Read More