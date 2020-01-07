Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh & on screen sister’s Boomerang fun in THIS video is all things cute

Currently, Shaheer Sheikh is essaying the role of Abir in Star Plus’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Shaheer Sheikh is currently essaying the role of Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, and thanks to the story and chemistry of Abir and Mishti, fans are showering immense love on the show and as a matter of fact, the show is performing well at the TRP Charts. Thanks to social media, Shaheer keeps sharing BTS videos and photos from the sets of the show, and today, Shaheer posted a video wherein he is seen having fun with his on-screen sister, Trishaa Chatterji, who is known by the name of Ketu in the show. In the video, Abir and Ketu are havin​​g some boomerang fun and we totally love it.

Talking about the show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke recently witnessed a two month’s leap after which Abir is seen sporting short hair while Mishti is seen without her glasses. Although Mishti returned from London with Nishant aka Vatsal Sheth to make Abir jealous of her and Nishant’s fake love story but as we speak, Mishti’s bade papa wants Nishant and Mishti to get married. Well, it will be quite interesting to see if Mishti gets married to Abir or will Abir profess his love for Mishti?

During a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shaheer Sheikh was asked as to what motivates him to comes to sets every day because we all know that television can get monotonous and to this, Shaheer said that, “The first thing is that Abir is different from the characters I have done before. Also, the cast and the crew is so amazing, you feel like going there. Every now and then, there are scenes which are challenging and strong. We do come up with different things most often when it comes to writing. That is what keeps it exciting.”

