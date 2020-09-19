Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh shares a pic with team; Fans trend Give YRHPK extension

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma's show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will be ending soon. Fans demand extension to the show.

Much to everyone's surprise, it was announced by producer Rajan Shahi on Friday that Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will be going off air by next month. The show was struggling with TRP for the last three months after the time slot for it was changed from 10 PM to 9 PM. The news definitely left fans disappointed and the loyal fans of the show have been tweeting in numbers to urge the channel and makers to extend the show a little longer.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh on YRHPK going off air, shares his favourite track of Abir, what he will miss & more

Well, YRHPK enjoyed a run of over one and a half years. Shaheer Sheikh while speaking to us said that he is very happy about the run and is proud to be a part of the show which genuinely tried different things instead of falling to the same tried and tested formula. He also reiterated that he has had one of the best experiences with Directors Kut Productions.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×