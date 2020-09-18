  1. Home
  2. tv

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh thanks the crew; Avinash Mishra shares a 'family' bonding pic

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke team is all about bonding and this picture of Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Avinash Mishra and Kaveri Priyam is a proof.
68444 reads Mumbai
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh thanks the crew; Avinash Mishra shares a 'family' bonding picYeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh thanks the crew; Avinash Mishra shares a 'family' bonding pic
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke cast and crew are a happy bunch of professionals and their pictures prove the same. Amid heavy emotional scenes, the cast members manage to find some time for themselves and pose for a 'family' bonding picture, much to fans' excitement. Avinash Mishra, who recently joined the cast as Kunal, shared a picture with Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma and Kaveri Priyam and wrote, "Other things may change us, but we start and end with the family  yrhpk family Keep watching yrhpk on @starplus at 9pm."

Shaheer, on the other hand, shared a picture of his makeup dada and crew in PPE kit, thanking them for being there for them and helping them look the part in the times of COVID 19. The actor praised the team and expressed his gratitude towards them. Meanwhile, the awesome four Shaheer, Rhea, Kaveri and Avinash have been garnering lot of praises for their performances. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Avinash Mishra (@avinash_world) on

Also Read: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Kuhu convinces MishBir for surrogacy; Latter spends romantic time

The show has been struggling with TRP in the recent times, especially post lockdown, but the writers and makers are putting everything they can to ensure that the lost audience can be brought back. The show focuses on Mishti and Abir and their relation with others. The current track focuses on the subject of adoption and surrogacy and has received lot of support. 

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke now telecasts at 9 PM on Star Plus.

Credits :Avinash Mishra and Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement