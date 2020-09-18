Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh thanks the crew; Avinash Mishra shares a 'family' bonding pic

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke team is all about bonding and this picture of Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Avinash Mishra and Kaveri Priyam is a proof.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke cast and crew are a happy bunch of professionals and their pictures prove the same. Amid heavy emotional scenes, the cast members manage to find some time for themselves and pose for a 'family' bonding picture, much to fans' excitement. Avinash Mishra, who recently joined the cast as Kunal, shared a picture with Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma and Kaveri Priyam and wrote, "Other things may change us, but we start and end with the family yrhpk family Keep watching yrhpk on @starplus at 9pm."

Shaheer, on the other hand, shared a picture of his makeup dada and crew in PPE kit, thanking them for being there for them and helping them look the part in the times of COVID 19. The actor praised the team and expressed his gratitude towards them. Meanwhile, the awesome four Shaheer, Rhea, Kaveri and Avinash have been garnering lot of praises for their performances.

The show has been struggling with TRP in the recent times, especially post lockdown, but the writers and makers are putting everything they can to ensure that the lost audience can be brought back. The show focuses on Mishti and Abir and their relation with others. The current track focuses on the subject of adoption and surrogacy and has received lot of support.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke now telecasts at 9 PM on Star Plus.

