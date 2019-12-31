Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Shaheer Sheikh, Vatsal Sheth & Rhea come together for a ‘Selfie’; Internet loves it

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actors Shaheer Sheikh, Vatsal Sheth and Rhea Sharma come together for a selfie.

Shaheer Sheikh is currently essaying the role of Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and though when the show started, Shaheer used to sport long hair, but post the leap, Shaheer Sheikh is seen sporting short hair, and a suited and booted look. Now while the show is performing well at the TRP charts, today, Vatsal Sheth, who essays the role of Nishant in the show, took to social media to post a photo with Abir and Mishti aka Rhea Sharma and in the photo, Abir and Mishti and Nishant are all smiles as they pose for a selfie.

In the show- Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, while Mishti returns from London to figure out if Abir still loves her, things take an ugly turn when Mishti tells Kunal aka Ritvik Arora about his past and that he is not Meenakshi Rajvansh’s son and when Abir learns about the truth, he breaks all ties with Mishti and tells her that he doesn’t love her anymore because for her selfish reasons, she broke Kunal’s heart. In a recent interview, when Shaheer was asked about his equation with Mishti, he had said that now they are good friends and getting to understand each other

Well, it will be interesting to see if Mishti and Abir reunite in the show or will Mishti be forced to marry Nishant. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

Credits :Instagram

Read More