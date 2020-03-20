Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILER ALERT: Abir and Mishti to get into a verbal spat during their honeymoon

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Abir and Mishti will indulge into a fight. Here's what will happen.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most loved shows on television right now. The show starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Ritvik Arora and Kavveri Priiyam in the lead roles, recently completed a year of its airing. With its progressive and relatable storyline, YRHPK has made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Its intriguing twists and turns, attributes of the lead characters and engaging shifts in the plot, viewers are hooked to their screens.

After a lot of fights and drama, the newlyweds Abir-Mishti and Kunal-Kuhu headed for their honeymoon. Unknowingly, both the couples ended up at the same place to spend their special time. While it is eagerly waiting to see how love blooms between the duo's, last night's episode was a mix of tension and laughter. Abir and Kunal decided to play a prank on their wives. Mishti and Kuhu got worried as they received calls that their husbands have been kidnapped by goons. However, finally, it was revealed that it was only a prank played on them.

Now, in the upcoming episode, the drama is going to escalate as lovebirds #MishBir are going to engage in a fight. At a time when they should embrace each other, they will get into a war of words. Yes, you read that right! Some anxious moments will lead to a fight between Abir and Mishti. A report in a leading entertainment portal reveals that the viewers will see some sensuous lovemaking scenes as well as fights too among #Mishbir.

Well, we already know that the duo has different perceptions over several things, and follow an individualistic approach when managing Meenakshi. Will they solve their differences and reconcile? What is the reason for their fight? Is it because of Meenakshi again? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :IWM Buzz

