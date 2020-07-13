Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILER ALERT: Abir arranges a romantic date for Mishti as she deals with nightmare

MishBir fans are going to rejoice today, as Shaheer Sheikh (Abir) and Rhea Sharma (Mishti) are going to be back with the new episode of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke today (July 13, 2020). Here's what you can expect from YRHPK's latest episode.

MishBir fans are going to dance in merriment today (July 13, 2020), as, after over three months, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is going to be back with new episodes. Yes, Shaheer Sheikh as Abir and Rhea Sharma as Mishti is going to be spread their magic on-screen again, with a fresh storyline and new twists. While the prom of YRHPK has already left us all intrigued with the new turmoil in Abir and Mishti's life, here's what you can expect from the grand comeback episode of the show.

The new episode will begin on a happy note, with smiling faces. It will bring together happy moments like Abir cooking noddles, Kuhu all excited for a function, Abir capturing moments in his camera, and Kuhu caring for Mishti. While he will make you smile, the very next moment will leave you gutted as it will be established that it was all a dream. And this dream will soon turn into a nightmare, as Mishti will face facing panic attacks. However, like a dotting husband Abir as be by her side to support and calm her down.

This nightmare will be about something terrible that happened three months ago. To make things right and help Mishti feel better, Abir will decide to go back home as the lockdown is lifted. However, Mishti will be still reeling under the trauma, so Abir will decide to continue to stay in the hotel until she gets back to normal. Not only this, but Abir will also arrange a romantic date for Mishti and the duo will share some cute moments together, leaving MishBir fans to go berserk.

On the other hand, Kuhu will be seen missing Kunal as he is in a foreign land, and due to work, he is unable to give her proper time. Meenakshi will also be upset with Abir as he has not returned home for the last three months. Well, there's' a lot to be unfolded in Abir and Mishti's life, however, the first episode of YRHPK's new beginning will leave you with bitter sweet feelings. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

