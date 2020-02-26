Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILER ALERT: Abir & Mishti cook food; Meenakshi irks Kuhu by giving Mishti a gift

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, new twists and turns will be seen in Abir, Mishti and Kuhu's life. Here's what will happen.

Star Plus' popular drama Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Ritvik Arora and Kavveri Priiyam in the lead roles is all set to blow your mind with some high-voltage drama. Now that Abir-Misti and Kunal-Kuhu are married, the makers have decided to hook you with some post-marriage drama. While the Misti and Kuhu are still trying to settle down in their new lives, their beloved husbands are helping them take each step carefully and make the most of their new journey.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, the newlyweds will come across their first responsibility after marriage. Yes, you guessed it right! We're talking about the rasoi rasam, wherein the daughter-in-law of the house cooks food for the very first time for her in-laws. So, the Rajvansh family will organize MishBir's first rasoi rasam. However, Meenakshi will spice it up more by adding an unexpected twist to it. She will ask Abir and Mishti to cook their first meal together and if they cook better than Kuhu and Kunal, then she will award them.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILER ALERT: Meenakshi uses Kuhu to create trouble in Abir & Mishti's married life



Well, if you're thinking Meenakshi is trying to finally accept Mishti in her family, this is her new conspiracy. She will offer her an ancestral necklace to Mishti if she wins the cooking competition. The mere announcement of the gift will irk Kuhu, who will be filled with jealousy and anger. While Abir makes kheer, Mishti will prepare a cake. And it looks like Kuhu's worst nightmare, and Meenakshi's planning will come true, as MishBir will win. Meenakshi will tell Kuhu to help Mishti in wearing the necklace, leaving her more infuriated.

It would be interesting to see what happens between Mishti and Kuhu next? Will Kuhu's hatred keep growing for Mishti? Will Abir understand her mother's evil intentions? Only time will tell. Until then stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, February 25, 2020: Mishti confronts Kuhu about their hatred



Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More