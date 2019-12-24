Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILER ALERT: Abir says new Mishti is evil; Nishaant provides support to Mishti

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is gearing up for a new mega twist with Mishti revealing Kunal is an adopted kid and not Meenakshi's biological son. Mishti disclosed that Kunal is Parul Masi's son.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is gearing up for a new mega twist with Mishti revealing Kunal is an adopted kid and not Meenakshi's biological son. Mishti disclosed that Kunal is Parul Masi's son. He got a rude shock and later met with an accident too. However, Abir saved him at the right time. As we reported earlier, Mishti will feel very sorry about revealing the truth. She will try her best to redeem herself and ask Abir to forgive her, however, Abir will not listen to her at all and will say that Mishti 2.0 is very evil.

Meanwhile, Naanu aka Nishaant who received seizures after he drank the spiked drink, will come out in support of Mishti. He will be a dilemma of whether to tell about his feelings or not to Mishti. Yes, we will witness a love triangle soon. However, we have also learned that Nishaant will keep his feelings aside for Mishti and will join hands with Kunal to reunite Abir and Mishti Will Abir be able to forgive Mishti? Will Abir and Mishti reunite? Only time will tell.

Check out Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Shaheer Sheikh & Rhea Sharma interview right here.

Speaking of the show, the same is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and is produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions. It stars Shaheer Sheikh, Kaveri Priyam, Ritvik Arora, Rupal Patel, Deepak Gheewala, Sanjeev Seth, Lata Sabharwal and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles. What are your views on the upcoming track? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More