Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILER ALERT: Kuhu and Mishti are at loggerheads during their rasoi ritual

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Kuhu will take her jealousy towards Mishti to another level. Here's what will happen.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh (Abir) and Rhea Sharma (Mishti) is dishing out some extremely interesting episodes. Finally, #Mishbir fans are rejoicing as the couple has tied the know after so many ups and downs in life. With them, Kunal and Kuhu also walked the aisle, and it turned into a moment of double celebration. While everyone is happy to welcome the newlyweds to Rajvansh mansion, there's some bitterness brewing between Kuhu and Mishti, that will take an ugly turn soon.

Well, all this started, as Kuhu felt the family is only concerned about Mishti's happiness. They're all putting efforts to make her day special, but are forgetting that it is a big day for her too. Meenakshi accepting Mishti with open arms, and fondly performing her griha pravesh rituals, Kuhu seemed upset, as she refused to give her a grand welcome. There's some sort of jealousy that has developed in Kuhu's heart for Mishti. She also gets insecure over her positioning in the household.

Now, this bitterness is going to go on another level during their first rasoi rasam in the Rajvansh house. Yes, the newlyweds will have to cook their first meal for the family, and Kuhu will try to ruin Mishti's dish. In a bid to hog all the limelight and win praises from the family, Kuhu will take this as a challenge and try to defeat Mishti. Seeing the two at loggerheads will only add to the drama further.

It would be interesting to see if Kuhu's misunderstanding against Mishti will get sorted or not. With their sisterly bond will prevail? Will they hug and patch up? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

