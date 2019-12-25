Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILER ALERT: Kunal disrespects Parul; Questions her motherhood

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, things will take an abrupt turn as Kunal will insult and disrespect Parul by imposing questions on her motherhood. Read on.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has kept the audience hooked with its interesting twists and turns. While fans are eagerly waiting for Mishti (Rhea Sharma) and Abir's (Shaheer Sheikh) aka Mishbir's love story to take a step further, now the makers are gearing up for another big and shocking twist. In the upcoming episode, Kunal will be taken aback by a shocking revelation related to his past and truth of life. He will go in a state of shock and will be left completely heartbroken.

Upon seeing his brother in this state, Abir will end him a supporting hand and stand by him. He will also try to turn things in favour of Kunal. And this truth is nothing but about Kunal's real parents and life. Yes, he gets to know that he was an orphan and was adopted by the family. Kunal questions Abir about the same and asks if he was taken by the family from a road? This leaves Parul aghast and she loses her cool. In a fit of anger, she blurts out the truth and reveals her motherhood for Kunal.

Parul's big revelation leaves Kunal disheartened and broke. He fumes with anger and shouts at Parul for hiding the truth from him all this while. He goes on to say that he is ashamed to be her son. However, he doesn't stop there and goes onto insult and disrespect Parul, questioning her motherhood. He asks how a mother can do that, and not take a stand for her son?

It would be interesting to see now how things take a turn, and how will this truth affect Abir's life? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Tellychakkar

