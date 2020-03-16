Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILER ALERT: Meenakshi decides to leave the house; Will Abir and Mishti stop her?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Meenakshi will take a drastic step leaving Abir and Mishti stunned. Here's what will happen.

Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been winning hearts ever since it started its journey on TV. With Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Ritvik Arora and Kavveri Priiyam playing the key roles, the show has been keeping the audiences hooked to their screens with an interesting plot-line and its TRP numbers are just a proof of that. While we all thought, after Mishit-Abir and Kunal-Pihu's much-awaited wedding, we'll get to see their cute nok-jhok and romance, there's a different 'tadka' to the show.

If you've been ardently watching the show, you might be aware of the drama that is going on in the Rajvansh house. In the latest episode, we saw how Kunal accepted Parul as his mother in front of everyone. It so happened that at the inauguration of the company, Kunal declared Parul as his real mother before media. While everyone was shocked by Kunal's step, Meenakshi was left heartbroken. Following this, Meenakshi will take a drastic step, leaving everyone in a state of panic.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kunal Madhiwala to enter Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke



Yes, in the upcoming episode, Meenakshi will decide to leave the house without informing anyone. She will feel so embarrassed and disappointed that she will leave the house and take shed in a temple. She will sit there crying and thinking about how things went so wrong. The family members will start panicking about Meenakshi's well-being and being a search for her.

It would be interesting to see if they will reach Meenakshi or not? Will Abir and Mishti find her and get her back home? Will Meenakshi get home? Only time will tell. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Written Update, March 14, 2020: Kunal accepts Parul as his mother



Credits :IWM Buzz

Read More