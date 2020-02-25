Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILER ALERT: Meenakshi uses Kuhu to create trouble in Abir & Mishti's married life

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Meenakshi will play her evil plans to ruin Mishti and Abir's happy married life. Here's what will happen.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been winning audiences' hearts since the beginning. With Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Ritvik Arora and Kavveri Priiyam playing the key roles, the show has been keeping everyone glued with its interesting plotline and a great ensemble of cast. And these days YRHPK is going through a gripping phase, after Abir-Mishti and Kuhu-Kunal's grand wedding. Now that both the couples have finally tied the knot, the post-marriage drama is taking a high on the show.

In the latest episode, we saw Meenakshi welcomes Mishti in the Rajvansh house with proper rituals, leaving Kuhu disappointed as she felt alone and ignored. Kuhu, who generally hated sharing anything with Mishti has to now share the family's love with Mishti and this has angered her to no limits. Now Meenakshi, who also has sour feelings for Mishti will take advantage of Kuhu's hatred for Mishti and create trouble in #MisBir's life. She will purposely shower all her love on Mishti to irk Kuhu and ignite the fire between the sisters. She will use Kuhu to ruin Mishti's life as she cannot hurt her son Abir and become bad in his eyes.

This isn't it. In the upcoming episodes, Meenakshi will also play mind games with Abir and Mishti. She will act all sweet and calm in front of the duo but will plot evil plans against them. New troubles will knock #Mishbir's life as Meenakshi will try to win the couple's play, but has a foul play in it. In a shocking move, she will give the power of attorney to Mishti. This will leave everyone in the family utterly shocked, and Abir will be suspicious of Meenakshi's intentions. He will be wary of Meenakshi's actions, and will not understand why she is suddenly sugar-coasting things.

It would be interesting to see how Meenakshi creates trouble in Mishti and Abir's love life. Will they be able to fathom Meenakshi's bad motives? Will Kuhu decode Meenakshi's filthy plans of using her for her benefit? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

