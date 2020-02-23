Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILER ALERT: Meenkashi REFUSES to perform Kuhu's griha pravesh ritual; Here's Why

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Meenakshi's refusal to accept Kuhu after marriage will leave everyone shocked. Here's what will happen.

Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh (Abir) and Rhea Sharma (Mishti) is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. The show is currently leaving fans overwhelmed as their favourite jodi #MishBir has finally tied the knot. Yes, Abir and Mishti are a married couple now after facing numerous hurdles in their love story. Along with them, Kuhu and Kunal have also taken the plunge. Both the couple's marriage ceremonies were grand and emotional.

Now, after the big wedding, it is time for Mishti and Kuhu to step in their new homes, i.e. their husband's houses as newly-wedded wives. While Meenakshi is all excited to welcome her beautiful daughter-in-law to the Rajvansh house, she isn't quite happy about Kuhu's entry. Yes, Meenakshi opens her arms to host her, she will refuse to perform Kuhu's griha pravesh ritual. Yes, you read that right! In the upcoming episode, Meenakshi will reveal that she will not do Kuhu's homecoming ceremony.

Meenakshi's statements will leave everyone in the house shocked as they wonder what has gone wrong. However, there's nothing to worry about. Meenakshi's refusal is not because she has not accepted Kuhu, but because her griha pravesh was already done and she is already their daughter. Well, this is going to be a sweet gesture, but Meenakshi's growing fondness for Mishti will not go down well with Kuhu.

As Mishti receives a whole-hearted welcome by everyone, Kuhu will be disappointed as nobody is thinking about her happiness. Kuhu had never imagined that Meenakshi will be so sweet to Mishti and do so much for her, as previously she used to hate her.

It would be interesting to see what more drama will unfold in the upcoming episodes. Will Meenakshi's favoritism create differences between Mishti and Kuhu? How ill MishBir's life change after marriage? Only time will tell. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more such spicy updates.

