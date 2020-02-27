Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILER ALERT: Mishti accuses Kuhu of being insecure of her

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, differences between Kuhu and Mishti will grow further. Here's what will happen.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke featuring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Ritvik Arora and Kavveri Priiyam in the key roles has been dishing out some interesting episodes off late. Now that the grand wedding sequence of Abir-Misti and Kunal-Kuhu is over, we're getting to see what changes take place in one's life after marriage. Yes, the makers are rolling out new twists and turn around the post-marriage drama. While Meenakshi has accepted Mishit as her beloved daughter-in-law with open arms in front of the Rajvansh family, she has hidden plans to ruin Mishti's happiness. And for this, she is trying to create a rift between Mishti and Kuhu.

In the latest episode, we saw how to irk Kuhu, Meenakshi will announce a cooking competition, where the winner will get an ancestral necklace. For this, the two couples, put in their best foot forward to show off their cooking skills. While Abir and Mishti are having a gala time cooking together, Kuhu is desperate to beat Mishti and win the necklace. Since Kuhu feels that she is going to lose the game, she decides to throw away the necklace and break it into pieces.

Now, in the upcoming episode, a big war of words will take place between Mishti and Kuhu, as the former will learn about the necklace's state. Mishti will get to know that Kuhu has broken the necklace and will lose her cool. She will scold Mishti for her deeds and confront her for the nasty behaviour. This isn't it. Mishti will also go on to accuse Kuhu of being insecure and jealous of her. She will get fed-up for sacrificing things for Kuhu's happiness and in return getting such an evil response from her.

Meenakshi will enjoy all this drama, as her plans to create differences between the two will slowly and steadily be successful. Not only this, but Meenakshi will use Jasmeet to instigate Kuhu and make her believe that she is losing everything because of Mishti. It would be interesting to see how far this drama is taken. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

