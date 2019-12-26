Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILER ALERT: Mishti and Nishant to get married? Abir to be left heartbroken

Mishti and Nishant's marriage announced in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. We wonder how Abir will react to it?

Star Plus show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television. The show is currently leaving fans hanging in with Abir and Mishti's love story witnessing all the more hurdles. It was only revealed recently that Kunal gets to know from Mishti that he is not the biological child of Meenakshi and has a breakdown. Abir misunderstand Mishti's intention behind it and lashes out at her.

Amid this, Meenakshi realises that with Kunal knowing the truth, the scope to keep Abir and Mishti apart is next to none. Hence, she meets Mishti's grandfather and tells him that even if Mishti becomes Abir's wife, she will never become her 'bahu.' Bade Papa reaches home only to announce that Nishant and Mishti should get married leaving everyone including Mishti shocked. We wonder how Abir will react to this development.

Meanwhile, YRHPK completed 200 episodes recently and the team cut a cake to celebrate the same. About Abir 2.0, Shaheer in an interview with us revealed that he is loving the new shades to the character. "The first thing is that Abir is different from the characters I have done before. Also, the cast and the crew is so amazing, you feel like going there. Every now and then, there are scenes which are challenging and strong. We do come up with different things most often when it comes to writing. That is what keeps it exciting," Shaheer said.

Credits :Pinkvilla

