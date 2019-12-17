Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILER ALERT: Nishant to fall in love with Mishti, a triangle on its way?

Nishant to fall in love with Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, if reports are considered. Check it out.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most followed and watched shows on Indian television. It stars Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma and others in lead roles and highlights the topic of courtship period before marriage. Shaheer and Rhea's pairing as Abir and Mishti aka Mishbir has garnered lots of love and recently Vatsal Sheth has entered the show as Mishti's friend Nishant Maheshwari. Earlier it was made well known that Mishti and Nannu are only faking love and are just friends.

Well, looks like this is going to change. If reports are to be considered, Nannu aka Nishant will start falling for Mishti in the coming episodes while Mishti will continue to remain friends with him. The two surely share a great bond but fans are extremely unhappy with this third angle being introduced in Mishbir's love story. Abir had left Mishti at the engagement ceremony after his mother had forced him to choose between Mishti and his brother. 44

The show will be completing 200 episodes this week and the fans have been extremely excited about it. The show has been produced by Rajan Shahi and is a spin-off to the longest-running Hindi GEC, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Apart from Shaheer and Rhea, Kaveri Priyam and Ritvik Arora too play pivotal characters on the show. Their chemistry and camaraderie too is enjoyed by fans.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke airs at 10 PM on Star Plus.

Credits :Pinkvilla

