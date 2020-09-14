  1. Home
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Abir and Mishti fight for adoption; Kuhu drops the surrogacy bomb

Torn between adoption and surrogacy, Abir and Mishti choose to adopt as they don't want to force Kuhu into becoming a surrogate.
September 15, 2020
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will be witnessing some high-end drama in the upcoming episodes. Torn between adoption and surrogacy, Abir and Mishti choose to adopt as they don't want to force Kuhu into becoming a surrogate. While the two have been fighting for the rights of their family members, Kuhu will be seen dropping the surrogacy bomb as she will tell Mishti and family that she is ready to be a surrogate. 

Kuhu's decision will definitely leave everyone shocked, mostly Abir and Mishti. The duo had been trying hard to ensure they don't end up hurting Kuhu in their quest to become parents. Mishti sustained some internal injuries while fighting with Varun, and hence, doctors warned her against pregnancy complications. What will the two finally choose? According to the buzz, the show will take a leap eventually. 

Also Read: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke stars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma look radiant in a new still from the show

Meanwhile, speaking of the two, it has been struggling with TRP for some time now. Post-lockdown, the show saw a change in time slot and that seems to have reflected bad on its TRP. Recently, we came across a new picture of the two from an upcoming episode and it is sure to leave MishBir fans happy. Both Shaheer and Rhea look radiant in the still. While Shaheer is seen donning a pink t-shirt paired with jeans and checkered shirt, Rhea looks pretty in a red saree. The two compliment each other in the still. 

What do you want MishBir to choose? Adoption or Surrogacy?

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh looks charming as he flashes his beaming smile while relaxing on a couch; See Photo

Credits :Pinkvilla

Anonymous 8 hours ago

repeat telecast yrhpk

Anonymous 8 hours ago

please makers yrhpk reapeat telecast in 12.00 pm

Anonymous 1 day ago

Not like they want to force. They don't think only kuhu or anyother person as surrogate for their baby.

