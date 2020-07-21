  1. Home
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Abir and Mishti's unconditional love for each other makes fans excited

MishBir is all set to face challenges in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Their unconditional support has got fans talking. Read.
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is making sure to keep the audience on edge with each episode. The new track is beautifully highlighting the dilemma and support extended by Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) to Mishti (Rhea Sharma). In the last few episodes, we have seen how Mishti is going through post-traumatic stress disorder after she accidentally murders a man who was trying to misbehave with her. The incident has left her shattered and she continues to get triggered by the even mention of red colour. 

In today's episode too, Abir and Mishti will be seen cheering each other up as they continue to battle the illness. Shaheer's profound portrayal of a husband who is worried about his wife is top-notch and Rhea is such a treat to watch as Mishti. MishBir's chemistry during these troubled times is being loved by fans who cannot seem to get enough of their favourite onscreen pair. 





About performing PTSD scenes, Rhea exclusively told Pinkvilla, "I was very very excited because I had always wanted to do something like this because it is very challenging as well as exciting to perform. As an actor, I had not played such a role before, so I was thrilled. Scenes where I am having a panic attack, or which triggers Mishti, we work a lot on it. My director Ashish Sir and I sit and discuss how can we bring the emotions out realistically and convincingly. I am hoping the audience likes it."

