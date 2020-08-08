Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Abir and Varun to have a major confrontation?

In the upcoming episode of YRHPK, Varun will again lay a trap for Mishti but looks like Abir will save her. This time, he will also chase the man behind all the mishaps and apparently find out that it was Varun.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. A spin off to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, this Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer show managed to strike a chord with the audience within a year. According to the current track, Mishti is seen dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder while Abir is continuing to support her. Varun, who happens to be Ketki’s fiancé, is seen trying his level best to provoke Mishti into revealing and confessing the truth, but everytime Abir manages to save her.

Now, in the upcoming episode, Varun will again lay a trap for Mishti but looks like Abir will save her. This time, he will also chase the man behind all the mishaps and apparently find out that it was Varun. The two will even have a confrontation but it is to be seen if this is all a dream or happens for real. Immediately then it is shown that the entire family is celebrating Ketki’s engagement.

Meanwhile, the show had a revised time slot post lockdown and that seems to have affected their TRP a lot. Fans have been loving the chemistry shown between Mishbir but low TRPs continue to bother them as well.

Are you watching YRHPK? Let us know what do you like about the current track.

