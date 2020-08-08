  1. Home
  2. tv

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Abir and Varun to have a major confrontation?

In the upcoming episode of YRHPK, Varun will again lay a trap for Mishti but looks like Abir will save her. This time, he will also chase the man behind all the mishaps and apparently find out that it was Varun.
13295 reads Mumbai
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Abir and Varun to have a major confrontation?Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Abir and Varun to have a major confrontation?

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. A spin off to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, this Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer show managed to strike a chord with the audience within a year. According to the current track, Mishti is seen dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder while Abir is continuing to support her. Varun, who happens to be Ketki’s fiancé, is seen trying his level best to provoke Mishti into revealing and confessing the truth, but everytime Abir manages to save her. 

Now, in the upcoming episode, Varun will again lay a trap for Mishti but looks like Abir will save her. This time, he will also chase the man behind all the mishaps and apparently find out that it was Varun. The two will even have a confrontation but it is to be seen if this is all a dream or happens for real. Immediately then it is shown that the entire family is celebrating Ketki’s engagement. 

Also Read: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Rhea Sharma shares throwback photo with co star Sameer Sharma; Says 'RIP Sir'

Meanwhile, the show had a revised time slot post lockdown and that seems to have affected their TRP a lot. Fans have been loving the chemistry shown between Mishbir but low TRPs continue to bother them as well. 

Are you watching YRHPK? Let us know what do you like about the current track.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case
Did you know Kajol rejected Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role in 3 Idiots: List of films rejected by the actress
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: From Supreme Court’s order to ED summoning Rhea Chakraborty
Shekhar Suman: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Rhea Chakraborty involved but there’s a mastermind
Raveena Tandon’s EXPLOSIVE interview: I was targeted by Bollywood cabals, heroes & chaploos media
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain: All you need to know about Bollywood’s latest couple
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement