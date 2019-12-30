Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Spoilers: Abir asks an emotional Mishti to move on
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma is undoubtedly one of the most viewed and followed shows this year. The show is a spin-off to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and is witnessing a lot of twists and turns in the upcoming episodes. While it is clear now that both Mishti and Abir harbour feelings for each other despite the breakup, things are going to get complicated in the Rajvansh and Maheshwari households.
Well, we are sure like us, fans too await to see Mishbir together but looks like there is a lot of time for it. The show recently completed 200 episodes and the team cut a cake to celebrate it. "The first thing is that Abir is different from the characters I have done before. Also, the cast and the crew is so amazing, you feel like going there. Every now and then, there are scenes which are challenging and strong. We do come up with different things most often when it comes to writing. That is what keeps it exciting," Shaheer shared when asked about playing Abir.
