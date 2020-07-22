  1. Home
  2. tv

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Abir finds the truth about Varun, worried for Mishti

Abir finds out that Varun is the younger brother of the man Mishti accidentally killed, three months ago in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Read.
507 reads Mumbai
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Abir finds the truth about Varun, worried for MishtiYeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Abir finds the truth about Varun, worried for Mishti
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been witnessing some huge twists and turns in the last few episodes. The show started airing fresh episodes from July 13 and has managed to hook the audience with its thrilling plot. Mishti is seen undergoing post-traumatic stress disorder after she accidentally murdered a man, three months back. Mishti, however, is unaware that the man she accidentally killed was Varun, Ketki's fiance. 

But, in a twist, Abir finds out the truth after he sees a photo frame of Varun with his brother. He is perplexed and shocked and tried revealing it to Mishti but his concern for her stops him. In the upcoming episodes, we will see Abir trying to hide this truth from Mishti and how he is in a dilemma over the same. Should Abir tell Mishti the truth? Well, comment below and let us know. 

Meanwhile, Rhea in an interview with us revealed that she is very happy with the track as she is getting to explore a lot. "As an actor, I had not played such a role before, so I was thrilled. Scenes where I am having a panic attack, or which triggers Mishti, we work a lot on it. My director Ashish Sir and I sit and discuss how can we bring the emotions out realistically and convincingly. I am hoping the audience likes it," she told us. 

The show's time slot has been revised from 10 PM to 9 PM post lockdown.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement