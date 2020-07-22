Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Abir finds the truth about Varun, worried for Mishti

Abir finds out that Varun is the younger brother of the man Mishti accidentally killed, three months ago in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Read.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been witnessing some huge twists and turns in the last few episodes. The show started airing fresh episodes from July 13 and has managed to hook the audience with its thrilling plot. Mishti is seen undergoing post-traumatic stress disorder after she accidentally murdered a man, three months back. Mishti, however, is unaware that the man she accidentally killed was Varun, Ketki's fiance.

But, in a twist, Abir finds out the truth after he sees a photo frame of Varun with his brother. He is perplexed and shocked and tried revealing it to Mishti but his concern for her stops him. In the upcoming episodes, we will see Abir trying to hide this truth from Mishti and how he is in a dilemma over the same. Should Abir tell Mishti the truth? Well, comment below and let us know.

Meanwhile, Rhea in an interview with us revealed that she is very happy with the track as she is getting to explore a lot. "As an actor, I had not played such a role before, so I was thrilled. Scenes where I am having a panic attack, or which triggers Mishti, we work a lot on it. My director Ashish Sir and I sit and discuss how can we bring the emotions out realistically and convincingly. I am hoping the audience likes it," she told us.

The show's time slot has been revised from 10 PM to 9 PM post lockdown.

