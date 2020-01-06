Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Abir to know about Mishti's roka with Nishant; to be left heartbroken
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke stars Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma amongst others in pivotal roles. The show has been doing great on TRP and with the interesting twists and turns currently, one can only expect fans to be hooked. Those who have been following the show loyally know that Abir and Mishti are currently separated despite wanting to be together. All thanks to Abir's mother Meenakshi. However, now, fate plays a twist with Mishti's Bade Papa asking her to tie the knot with Nishant aka Nanu.
Mishti wasn't able to believe that Abir can hurt her but she overheard him saying something to Kunal. Without context, she misunderstands Abir and leaps on to take a difficult decision. How will MishBir be together? Well, only time will tell. But, Abir won't back down for sure. A promo of him was shared recently where he discusses the situation with Kartik and both of them decide to handle their situations bravely rather than coying away.
