Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Abir to know about Mishti's roka with Nishant; to be left heartbroken

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke to witness Abir facing heartbreak after Mishti breaks the news of her roka with Nishant to him.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke stars Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma amongst others in pivotal roles. The show has been doing great on TRP and with the interesting twists and turns currently, one can only expect fans to be hooked. Those who have been following the show loyally know that Abir and Mishti are currently separated despite wanting to be together. All thanks to Abir's mother Meenakshi. However, now, fate plays a twist with Mishti's Bade Papa asking her to tie the knot with Nishant aka Nanu.

Mishti initially is in a dilemma and tries to discuss it with Abir. But, blinded by his love for his brother, Abir doesn't bother to listen and hurts Mishti in the process. What next? This only makes Mishti's resolve stronger to move on and she decides to marry Nanu. When Abir gets to know this, he is left heartbroken and returns home to confess his love for Mishti in front of his family.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Directors Kut Production (@directorskutproduction) on Jan 3, 2020 at 4:52am PST

Mishti wasn't able to believe that Abir can hurt her but she overheard him saying something to Kunal. Without context, she misunderstands Abir and leaps on to take a difficult decision. How will MishBir be together? Well, only time will tell. But, Abir won't back down for sure. A promo of him was shared recently where he discusses the situation with Kartik and both of them decide to handle their situations bravely rather than coying away.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More