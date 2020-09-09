Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Abir & Mishti to be separated; Former to remarry as per Meenakshi's wish?

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, MishBir fans are going to receive a 'huge' shock as Abir will decide to tie the knot with someone else to fulfill Meenakshi's wish, and Mishti will be left heartbroken. Here's what you can expect.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been the talk-of-the-town ever since the show hit the TV screens. From Abir and Mishti's chemistry to the story focussing on the reality of the society, YRHPK has been winning millions of hearts in several ways. Starring Shaheer Sheikh (Abir), Rhea Sharma (Mishti), Kaveri Priyam (Kuhu), and Avinash Mishra (Kunal) in the lead roles, the show has been keeping fans hooked with innumerable twists. The current track of the show is quite 'intense' and fans are emotional about the problems in Abir and Mishti's life.

Currently, Abir and Mishti are planning to embrace parenthood by adopting a baby, as Mishti cannot bear a child. While the duo is happy to have each other, Meenakshi is not content with their adoption idea. She not only asks Mishti to leave the house but also threatens to take her life if they adopt a child. Later, giving a solution to them, Meenakshi will tell them to opt for surrogacy to become. However, Abir will reject her idea and will refuse to become a surrogate parent.

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh 'teases' Kaveri Priyam by sharing a PIC with Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co star Avinash Mishra

Now, in the upcoming track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, MishBir fans are going to receive a 'huge shock,' as Abir and Mishti will apparently part ways. It will so happen that Meenakshi will be happy as Mishti has left the house, but she will plan their separation. Meenakshi will ask Abir to leave Mishti and marry someone else. But, Abir will take up the challenge to find Mishti and bring her back home.

While Abir puts his heart and soul to bring back Mishti she refuses to accompany. In fact, in an unexpected move, Mishti will ask Abir to fulfill Meenakshi's wishes and marry someone else. Yes, you read that right! Mishti will put a condition before Abir that she will return only if he will obey Meenakshi's orders.

Now, it will be interesting to see if Abir will leave her ladylove Mishti and tie the knot with someone else following Meenakshi's demands? Will MishBir be separated forever or will their life take another unanticipated turn? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Shaheer Sheikh REVEALS why Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and his character Abir are 'special' to him

Credits :Telly Chakkar

Share your comment ×