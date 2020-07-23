  1. Home
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Abir protects Misti; MishBir's love in the chaos has got fans talking

In the upcoming episodes, Abir will be seen protecting Mishti by all means. Abir will ask Mishti to write a letter to the victim's family if that makes her feel light. Fans are looking forward to this new development.
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been throwing curveballs at the audience with its innumerable twists. Now, in the last few episodes, we have seen Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) and Mishti (Rhea Sharma) facing their personal internal battles for the last two weeks. Abir's instinct to protect Mishti is overpowering his judgment for anything else and Mishti is seen trying to hold up a facade for him. In the upcoming episodes, we will see how Abir will go to lengths to protect his wife. 

It is already known to Abir that the man Mishti accidentally murdered was Varun's brother. Varun will be marrying Ketki but looks like after the revelation, things will turn upside down. Abir tries to hide the truth from Mishti and in that attempt, their love is what is being highlighted. Mishti's vulnerability has left Abir broken and he suggests her to write a letter to the victim's family. The scene where Mishti pours her heart out in the letter, and Abir silently supporting her has left MishBir fans talking. 

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's timeslot has been revised from 10 PM to 9 PM post lockdown. The show headlined by Shaheer and Rhea is one of the most loved and fans have been extremely happy with the way the story is highlighting the love story of the characters. Rhea, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, had revealed that she is enjoying the scenes she is getting to do currently as they are challenging. 

