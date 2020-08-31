  1. Home
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Abir is scared for Mishti as doctor informs him of pregnancy complications

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will be witnessing some interesting twists and turns. The show stars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in lead role.
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The show stars Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam and Avinash Mishra in lead roles. YRHPK has been witnessing the surrogacy track currently wherein Mishti and Abir are shown to be finally ready to embrace parenthood. However, it will be revealed later that Mishti will be having complications in pregnancy due to internal injuries she suffered while confronting Varun. 

Abir will be informed about the same by the doctors which will leave him worried. In a promo earlier, it was revealed that Mishti will seek Kuhu's help in surrogacy which will leave the latter shocked. Will Kuhu turn surrogate for Mishti? Well, only time will tell. Abir and Mishti's love story completed 300 episodes recently and fans have been enjoying this rollercoaster. The show is a spin off to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

Also Read: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke hits 300: Rhea Sharma says, 'Would like to thank fans for their undivided attention'

About the show completing 300 episodes, Rhea said, "I would like to thank all our fans and viewers for your undivided attention. It's because of your love that we have reached here and I just hope we keep doing our work and you keep liking our work. The show has its remarkable journey, it's a very beautiful feeling that we have completed 300 episodes. And it wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible team and workforce, the people behind the show! I thank everyone for letting us make a place in their hearts!”

