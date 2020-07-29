Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Abir schools Varun's mother for demeaning a girl; fans applaud

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke stars Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma in the lead roles. Ever since fresh episodes for the show started airing, fans cannot stop praising the lead actors for pulling off hard-hitting scenes convincingly.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is undoubtedly one of the most followed and loved shows on Indian television. The show stars Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma in the lead roles. Ever since fresh episodes for the show started airing, fans cannot stop praising the lead actors for pulling off hard-hitting scenes convincingly. In the recent episode, we will see Abir taking a stand for his sister Ketki, who is left heartbroken after knowing that her engagement is called off.

Ketki mulls and says that her life is over because her engagement is called off. Her family will visit Varun's family in order to reconcile the differences wherein Varun's mother will taunt Ketki in front of Abir. Abir will give it back in style and take a stand saying, 'instead of finding faults in the woman, maybe they should have inculcated the value to respect women in their sons." Fans have been lauding Shaheer for portraying this scene effectively.

Today’s episode reminded me of the shaayari where Abir said “Farz hain jitne duniya mein sab aurat ke hi naam hi kyun.” Dialogue writers take a bow! The way Abir took a stand for all the women out there was much needed. @Shaheer_S your performance was so powerful! #YRHPK — Harshita (@harshitabajajj) July 29, 2020

#Varun's Mom :: Samaj m Beti hi ghar ki izzat hoti h!#Abir:: Or Ye Sach bhi nhi badal skta ki Iss Izzat ki Izzat krna kuch log apne beton ko sikhana bhool jaate h!!

Well Done #Abir! Best dialogue!

Why she didn't taught her son to respect Women! #ShaheerSheikh #YRHPK — Garima (@niaupadhyay) July 29, 2020

I feel sooo proud that #Abir took a strong stand for #Mishti!

Everyone was continuously blaming #Mishti for no reason!! #Varun's Mom is such a Ridiculous and a very narrow minded lady!!

And all other family members are hypocrites! #Abir #ShaheerSheikh #YRHPK#Mishti — Garima (@niaupadhyay) July 29, 2020

Actors are doing excellent!!

They are trying their best to be realistic!!

Kudos to them!! But the reused dialogues, tampering the basic traits of strong characters and then scenes shot separately

.....these things are making the show look so ordinary — Deepz (@DeepzYrhpk3) July 29, 2020

About playing Abir, Shaheer has previously told Pinkvilla, "The first thing is that Abir is different from the characters I have done before. Also, the cast and the crew is so amazing, you feel like going there. Every now and then, there are scenes that are challenging and strong. We do come up with different things most often when it comes to writing. That is what keeps it exciting."

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke airs at 9 PM on Star Plus.

