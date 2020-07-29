  1. Home
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Abir schools Varun's mother for demeaning a girl; fans applaud

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke stars Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma in the lead roles. Ever since fresh episodes for the show started airing, fans cannot stop praising the lead actors for pulling off hard-hitting scenes convincingly.
40377 reads Mumbai
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is undoubtedly one of the most followed and loved shows on Indian television. The show stars Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma in the lead roles. Ever since fresh episodes for the show started airing, fans cannot stop praising the lead actors for pulling off hard-hitting scenes convincingly. In the recent episode, we will see Abir taking a stand for his sister Ketki, who is left heartbroken after knowing that her engagement is called off. 

Ketki mulls and says that her life is over because her engagement is called off. Her family will visit Varun's family in order to reconcile the differences wherein Varun's mother will taunt Ketki in front of Abir. Abir will give it back in style and take a stand saying, 'instead of finding faults in the woman, maybe they should have inculcated the value to respect women in their sons." Fans have been lauding Shaheer for portraying this scene effectively. 




About playing Abir, Shaheer has previously told Pinkvilla, "The first thing is that Abir is different from the characters I have done before. Also, the cast and the crew is so amazing, you feel like going there. Every now and then, there are scenes that are challenging and strong. We do come up with different things most often when it comes to writing. That is what keeps it exciting."

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: YRHPK hits 200: Shaheer Sheikh on Abir 2.0, if he relates to Mishbir's love, friendship with Rhea

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke airs at 9 PM on Star Plus.

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Shaheer and Rhea both r doing excellent job shaheer ka ye avtar phli bar dekh rhi pr dono ko aise scene k liye kitna mehnat Krna pdta emotionally dono k ankh bilkul suj gye h ro rokar write sahab thoda happy Wale bhi dialogue likh do dono k liye

